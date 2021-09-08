ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

