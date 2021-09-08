ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

