CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 9,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 103,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

About CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

