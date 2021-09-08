Clever DeFi Hits Market Cap of $118,636.50 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $118,636.50 and approximately $52.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00196754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.73 or 0.07229172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.90 or 1.00139143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00896500 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 1,036,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,155 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.