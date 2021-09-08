Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $910.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 867 ($11.33), with a volume of 139583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($11.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 833.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 730.02. The company has a market cap of £866.59 million and a P/E ratio of 41.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

