Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 604,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,104,940 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $10.80.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

