CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Trading Down 4.7%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 73,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 153,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

About CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

