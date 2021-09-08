CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Purchases 102 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

Shares of LON CMCX traded down GBX 6.82 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 290.18 ($3.79). 1,051,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,971. The company has a market cap of £845.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. CMC Markets plc has a one year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

