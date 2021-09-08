CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 2.7%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 11,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,642,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after buying an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

