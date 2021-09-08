Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.52% of Codexis worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

