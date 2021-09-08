Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.50.

TSE CCA traded up C$1.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$116.99. 52,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$118.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.85. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$630.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

