Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Down 0.5%

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$92.15 and last traded at C$92.15. Approximately 4,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGO shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Cogeco in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$93.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$649.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.0600006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

