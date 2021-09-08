Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Increased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

CTSH stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. 66,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

