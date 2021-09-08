CoinEx Token Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $51.65 million and $1.73 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00058533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00170688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.61 or 0.00719661 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.