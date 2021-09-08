Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 564,176 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after buying an additional 445,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after buying an additional 2,080,563 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.