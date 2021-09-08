Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Comerica worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Comerica stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

