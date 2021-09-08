Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE:FIX opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.