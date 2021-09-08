Commerce Bank Acquires 2,806 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

