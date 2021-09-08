Commerce Bank Acquires 3,042 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 305,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.