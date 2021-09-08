Commerce Bank Acquires 3,626 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,655,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

