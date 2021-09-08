Commerce Bank Buys 2,882 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Amedisys worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.64.

AMED stock opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.