Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $227.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.32 and its 200 day moving average is $216.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

