Commerce Bank Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

SWKS stock opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

