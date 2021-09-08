Commerce Bank Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of NetApp worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

