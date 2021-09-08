Commerce Bank Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

The Southern stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

