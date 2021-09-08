Commerce Bank Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

