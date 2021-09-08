Commerce Bank Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 68.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cintas by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $391.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

