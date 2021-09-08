Commerce Bank Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Puzo Michael J bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

WFC stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

