Commerce Bank Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of The Clorox worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.28 and a 200 day moving average of $180.53.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

