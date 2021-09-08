Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

ORLY stock opened at $580.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.