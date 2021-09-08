Commerce Bank Purchases 7,160 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

