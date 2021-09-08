Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 210.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,113 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

