Commerce Bank Sells 5,044 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

IJH stock opened at $272.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

