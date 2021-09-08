Commerce Bank Sells 561 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $269.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

