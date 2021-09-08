Commerce Bank Takes $9.56 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.