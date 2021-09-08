Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

