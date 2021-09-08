Comparing Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Catalent alerts:

This table compares Catalent and Intellipharmaceutics International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $4.00 billion 6.03 $529.00 million $2.80 50.40 Intellipharmaceutics International $1.40 million 3.63 -$3.39 million N/A N/A

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Risk & Volatility

Catalent has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Catalent and Intellipharmaceutics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 1 9 0 2.90 Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalent presently has a consensus target price of $134.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Catalent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Catalent is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and Intellipharmaceutics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 14.26% 14.28% 5.93% Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A -66.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Catalent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Catalent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Catalent beats Intellipharmaceutics International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules or softgels, as well as large-scale production of oral solid dose forms for pharmaceutical and consumer health markets, and supporting ancillary services. The Biologics segment develops and produces biologic cell-line, cell therapy, and viral vector gene therapy; formulation for parenteral dose forms, which include prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules. The Oral and Speciality Delivery segment consists of advanced formulation of a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. The Clinical Supply Services segment involves packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management f

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; and Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression. It also provides Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; and Regabatin XR and Lyrica, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. In addition, the company offers Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, it is developing Oxycodone ER, an extended release tablet for relief of pain. The company has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.