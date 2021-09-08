Comparing Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A -4.74% -2.94% CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67%

This table compares Certara and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million 24.11 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -120.03 CareCloud $105.12 million 1.13 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.60

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Certara and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57 CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 122.49%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Certara.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

