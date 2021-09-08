Comparing Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) & Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viomi Technology and Traeger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $892.82 million 0.42 $26.56 million $0.52 10.33 Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viomi Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology 3.84% 19.57% 9.65% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viomi Technology and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

Viomi Technology presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 75.05%. Traeger has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Traeger.

Summary

Viomi Technology beats Traeger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

