Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.56

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.56 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 42.10 ($0.55). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 38,712 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.06. The company has a market capitalization of £57.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

