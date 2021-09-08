Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CNTB) Lock-Up Period To End on September 15th

Connect Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:CNTB) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 15th. Connect Biopharma had issued 11,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Connect Biopharma stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,504,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $18,500,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

