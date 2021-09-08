Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $264,506.50 and approximately $2.39 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 142.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00158659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721001 BTC.

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

