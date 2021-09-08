Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Norman Miller Sells 15,041 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09.

Conn’s stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 507,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Conn’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

