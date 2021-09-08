Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $209.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

