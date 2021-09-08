Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,116.67.

CNSWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,745.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,607.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,497.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,828.57.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

