Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.71

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.71 and last traded at $184.27, with a volume of 3691276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.62.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.