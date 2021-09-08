ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1.35 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars.

