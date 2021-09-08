Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 1.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.43 and last traded at $128.43. Approximately 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

