Contrasting First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Flushing Financial pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Flushing Financial and First Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.51 $34.67 million $1.70 13.16 First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.43 $185.75 million $1.45 18.39

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 20.03% 11.83% 0.94% First Hawaiian 36.16% 10.13% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Hawaiian 1 4 0 0 1.80

First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential downside of 12.35%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Flushing Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases; deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California. The Treasury and Other segment relates to treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management, as well

