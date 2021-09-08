Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.77

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.77 and last traded at $149.77, with a volume of 35477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $94,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

